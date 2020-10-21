Ann H. Sweetko, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held for Ann Sweetko, 96, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Ann was born August 3, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Anna Lison Hnatt and was a lifelong area resident.

In her younger years, she worked at General Electric and then became a homemaker, faithfully raising her children.

Ann was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and especially enjoyed decorating at the church during the holiday seasons.

Ann loved walking with her friends in Roosevelt Park, playing Bingo, working jigsaw puzzles and enjoyed road trips to Mountaineer with her husband, Joe. She was an excellent cook and baker and was famous for her kolachi and homemade apple pies. Ann loved dogs, especially her furry friend, Maddie.

Her husband, Joe Sweetko, whom she married May 28, 1949, passed away December 30, 2011.

Ann will be deeply missed and always remembered by her son, Ronald (Lynda) Sweetko and her sisters, Julie Conti and Irene Hnatt.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joe; she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph D. Sweetko and her siblings, Catherine Vaughan, Eleanor Hnatt, Caroline Hnatt, Michael Hnatt and George Hnatt.

Ann’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the entire staff at Assumption Village, including her very special friends Rose and Irene. Also, the family extends a special thank you to Spiritual Care Coordinator, Tom McGiffin.

Ann requests that you practice the art of generosity and kindness daily, it would be the greatest honor you could give in her memory.

“Your wings were ready, our hearts were not. Till we meet again, so long for now.”

The Sweetko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

