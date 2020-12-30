Ann D. Agnesi, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Ann D. Agnesi, 88, who passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ann was born February 28, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Mike and Mary Zahransky Kovach.

She was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked at General Electric for many years.

Ann was a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Campbell, where she was a member of the choir. Following the closing of the church, Ann joined Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and attending music concerts at Roosevelt Park and Hubbard Park.

Her husband, Joseph Agnesi, whom she married January 15, 1955, passed away March 4, 2010.

Ann will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter, Mary Frances (Rick) Wildes of Struthers; her son, Joseph (Stacie) Agnesi of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Mark Wildes, Alexandra Wildes, Luca Agnesi and Kaia Agnesi and her two sisters, Elizabeth Jean Kana of Campbell and Margaret Haas of California.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph; she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary D’Sidocky and her brothers, Rev. Blaise Kovach, Rev. John Kovach, Michael Kovach, George Kovach, Edward Kovach and Joseph Kovach.

The Agnesi family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann . D. Agnesi, please visit our floral store.