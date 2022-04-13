YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Russian Orthodox Church in Campbell, with Rev. Andrew Nelko officiating, for Ann B. Konik, who passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Ann was born April 9, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael Voytilla and Barbara Popovich.

She was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church and a member of the sisterhood of the church.

Ann was a proud Girl Scout leader and enjoyed her card club with her friends. She loved vacationing in Sanibel Island. Ann enjoyed attending her monthly high school luncheons and taking day trips with her husband to visit family in Michigan. Above all, Ann loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Ann will be deeply missed by her children, Georgiana (Joe) Lukehart of Boardman, David (Terrie) Konik of Boardman and Dennis (Kim) Konik, also of Boardman; her grandchildren, Lisa, Danielle, Ryan, Kelsey and Diana and her great-grandchildren, Eric, Liliana, Ella and Liam.

Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George Konik, whom she married August 9, 1953; her brothers, Michael, John, George and Wally and her sisters, Margaret and Mary.

Ann’s family would like to thank the staff of Canfield Place Assisted Living Community for their loving care and making Ann feel comfortable in her new home. They would also like to thank Buckeye Hospice for their compassionate care of Ann.

The Konik family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John Russian Orthodox Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

