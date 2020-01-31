Angelo A. Pangio, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Angelo A. Pangio, 88, who passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Angelo was born January 29, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Mike and Mary Vingenza Pangio.

He was a 1950 graduate of East High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956.

Angelo worked as a mail carrier in Youngstown for many years.

He was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

He enjoyed playing on-line games, suduku and card games. He especially loved watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns, as well as, the Cincinnati Reds.

Angelo will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former SandraLee Burnette; his children, Mark Worsencroft of Boardman, Todd Worsencroft of New Middletown and Scott (Lori) Worsencroft of Poland; his siblings, Anita (Jimmy), Thersa and Jeanne (Bob); 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Pangio and David Worsencroft; his brothers, John “Jay” Pangio and Daniel Pangio and his sister, Louise Ward.

The Pangio family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, February 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

To send flowers to Angelo’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 3 , at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

