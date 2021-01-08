Angela Marie Carano, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, January 5, 2021, at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, for Angela Marie Carano, 81, who passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Angela was born September 26, 1939, in Campbell, the daughter of Dominic and Lucy Rich Carano.

She was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then received her nursing diploma from Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

She worked as a nursing supervisor at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital for over 30 years. During those years, she was a maternity nurse supervisor, personally delivering several babies herself and spent her favorite years working and managing the surgery department at YOH. Before her retirement, she spent several years as a nurse at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.

Angela was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Campbell for over 65 years and a member of the St. Lucy’s Women’s Guild. For the past 15 years, while she resided with her daughter, LuAnn in Chesterland where she was a member of St. Anselm Catholic Church.

She enjoyed traveling and participating in the Operating Room Nurses Association, where she served as a member and Past-President. Angela was a member of the Carovellese Women’s Club, Campbell.

Her husband, Antonio Carano, whom she married November 5, 1960, passed away, February 17, 2003.

Angela will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, LuAnn and Dave Anderson, of Chesterland, Ohio; her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Linda Carano, of Austintown; grandson, Anthony and Kate Anderson of Willoughby Hills, Ohio; granddaughter, Hillary Anderson of San Carlos, California; sisters-in-law, Maria Carano of Columbus, Elvira (Jay) Michaels of Columbus and Lena Falasca of Italy and many loving nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Antonio; she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Carano and her brother-in-law, Bob Freiberg.

The Carano-Anderson family has entrusted Angela’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angela Marie Carano, please visit our floral store.