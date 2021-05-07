Angel Perez, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Angel Perez, 57, who passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Angel was born March 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Esteban Perez and Maria Valentin Morales.

He was a lifelong area resident, having lived in both Campbell and Boardman.

Angel was a 1982 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and held various jobs before beginning his career at UPS in 1995. He retired earlier this year.

He was an avid car lover and could always be spotted working on his ’69 Camaro in his garage in his spare time. You could also find him every year with his wife and kids at the “SuperNats”, either driving his ’72 Chevelle or admiring all the cars that drove by.

Above all, Angel’s greatest pleasure came from spending time with his family and sitting with Jeniene watching his daughters on the football field, taking part in the halftime flagline show and watching his son, Angel, play soccer.

Angel leaves to cherish his memory and will always be remembered by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, the former Jeniene Rivera, whom he married August 19, 1995; his three children, Alexis (Stefan) Russell of Boardman and Nicole and Angel, Jr., both at home; his granddaughter, Nova, who will be born in July; his mother, Maria; sister, Rose Perez Williams (José) of Campbell; his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Tootsie Rivera; many brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Esteban and his beloved mama, Basilisa Valentin Morales.

The Perez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, May 10, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and again on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angel Perez, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.