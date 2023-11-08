CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Luis Sanchez, 77, passed away on Thursday, November, 2, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Angel was born October 1, 1946, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico, the son of Ceferino Sanchez and Juana Ortiz.

He arrived in Connecticut in 1964 from Puerto Rico, then moved to Campbell in 1982.

Angel worked as an auto mechanic and was self-employed owning Angel’s Auto Repair in Youngstown, on the corner of Forest Ave and Oak Street. He retired in the late 1980s.

He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and playing dominoes. Angel loved watching baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed watching old movies and the TV show Tom & Jerry.

Angel will be deeply missed by his children, Angel Luis (Bethsaida) Sanchez, Jr. of New Britain, Connecticut, Reynaldo Sanchez of Bristol, Connecticut, Raquel Abbasi (Kashef) of Bristol, Connecticut, Luis Sanchez (fiancée, Mali Bonilla) of Youngstown, Gloriangelis Sanchez of Youngstown, Luis Delgado, Sashainy Delgado Rivas and Vilmaris Delgardo Rivas; grandchildren, Cyrena Abbasi, Nasreen Abbasi, Jasmine Abbasi, Stephanie Sanchez, Julissa Sanchez, Jayden Angel Sanchez, Micaela Bonilla-Sanchez, Mina Bonilla, Crystal Delgado-Garcia, Stephanie Delgado and Jose Delgado; great-grandchild, Joshua Garcia; sisters, Julie Rivera, Cresensicia Collet, Isabelle Rosa, Jenny Gaskewich, Maria L. Sanchez and Juana Sanchez; his brothers, Angel Sanchez, Andres Sanchez, Jose Sanchez, Roberto Sanchez and Ceferino Sanchez, Jr. and many nieces and nephews that he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jorge Sanchez; brothers, Florencio and Juan Antonio and sister, Andrea Ortiz.

The Sachez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends in Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

