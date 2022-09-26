CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side.

He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years.

He worked at the Republic Steel Mill in the blast furnace. He also worked in factories in Indiana and for the railroad.

Angel enjoyed traveling and visiting his family in Puerto Rico, especially various parts of the island.

His favorite hobby was working on cars and fixing anything he could get his hands on. He always got his greatest joy helping his friends and family when needed. Angel had a green thumb that would make almost anyone jealous. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees. Angel loved animals, especially his small dogs.

His wife, the former Darlene Duesing; whom he married December 12, 1978, passed away July 17, 2015.

Angel will be deeply missed by his children, Amy (David) Hendershot, Tracie Cancel and Graciana (Vicente) Arocho and his grandchildren, Dylan and Deven Hendershot, Alexandria Defabio and Victoria Moderalli and Joseph and Kristina Pannuzio.

The Cancel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will take place at the conclusion of calling hours at 10:30 a.m.

