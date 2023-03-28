YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Michael Austalosh, 32, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Andrew was born February 5, 1991, in Youngstown, the son of Michael Austalosh and Kathryn Kennedy Austalosh.

He was a 2009 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Andrew was the owner and operator of Acme Exterminating for the past five years.

He was an avid pool player and a member of the pool league at the ACME Club for many years.

Andrew will be fondly remembered for his kind and generous heart and always had the ability to make a new friend with anyone he came in contact with. He will be missed by so many people in the community.

Andrew will be deeply missed by his wife, Julie Nicole Austalosh, whom he married February 10, 2018; his daughter, Adley; his parents, Michael and Kathryn Kennedy Austalosh; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Lynn Harrison; his brothers, Brian (Shayla), Christopher and Dean Austalosh; grandmother, Marjorie Austalosh; sisters-in-law, Amy Harrison and Katie (Corey) Fowler and their daughters, Clara and Nora and many aunts; uncles; cousins and a host of great friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Austalosh and Kathryn and Jack Kennedy; his uncle, Daniel Kennedy and grandparents from Julie’s family, Francis and Theresa Harrison and Paul and Betty Stewart.

Andrew’s family has been overwhelmed and is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

The Austalosh family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home. A memorial service officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz and Pastor Chris Bobby will be held at the conclusion of the visitation period at Noon.

Visit waskofamily.com to send Andrew’s family condolences.

