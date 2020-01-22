Andrew L. Zecher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held for Andrew L. Zecher, who passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation.

Andrew was born December 27, 1947, in Hawaii, the son of Alvin and Geraldine Kersten Zecher.

He attended Struthers High School.

Andrew worked for Vivo Iron and Metal Scrap Yard and retired after 40 years of service.

He was an avid fisherman.

Andrew leaves behind his daughter, Lucinda Zecher; his son, Shawn Zecher; two sisters, Victoria Zecher and Margaret Flasck and two brothers, William and Donald Zecher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jenny Zecher and his brother, Jerry Zecher.

The Zecher family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

