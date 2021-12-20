CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, with Fr. Steve Denas and Fr. Kosta Valantasis officiating, for Anastasios Efthimiou, age 84, who passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.

He was born February 22, 1937, in Prevesa, Greece and was a son of Christos and Eleni (Nakastavrou) Efthimiou.

In his youth he served in the Greek Navy and came to the United States in the early 1970s.

He worked for many years as a bridge painter and retired in the early 2000s.

Anastasios was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

He was a member of the Painters Union Local 476 and a member of the Kalymnian Society.

He was a dedicated family man that would do anything for them.

He will always be remembered for the love that he had for his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he never missed any of their events. He was also an avid fan of all Cleveland Sports teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed watching football.

Anastasios is survived by his loving wife, the former Nancy Kapsulis, whom he married February 24, 1974; his son, Dr. Chris (Katina) Efthimiou and daughter, Eleni (Kyriacos) Davis. He leaves his grandchildren, Anastasios, Niki, Antoni, Christo, Mihali, Anastasios and Maria; brother-in-law, George (Dulcie) Kapsulis; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Nick) Triantafillou, as well as many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Evelyn and Tom Kapsulis, as well as his brother-in-law, Phil Kapsulis.

The Efthimiou family has entrusted Anastasios’ care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

