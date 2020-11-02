Anastasia “Tessie” Antonas, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Anastasia (Tessie) Antonas, 87, who passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.

Anastasia was born July 2, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of George and Irene (Sounios) Diamantes.

Anastasia moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida as an infant where she resided until she was 16 years old prior to moving to Campbell, Ohio.

Tessie was a 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Upon graduation she was a switchboard operator at Stambaugh Thompson’s and a receptionist at Dr. John Thano’s office. She also worked catering at the Archangel Michael Catering and floor person at Carriage Lanes Bingo.

Tessie was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and served as an officer for the Ladies Philoptochos and the Panagia Club in addition to being a GOYA Advisor and Chaperone. She was a charter member and past officer of the Ladies Prodromos Society. Tessie was very involved in her daughter’s lives serving as an officer and member of the Penhale PTA and the Campbell Memorial Band Booster.

Tessie never missed her daughters and grandchildren’s sporting events dance recitals as a spectator and chaperone. She was their #1 fan. She enjoyed her yearly family vacations to Clearwater Beach, Florida. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, doing crosswords, watching Jeopardy and Western Channel. If you ask anyone what her they could remember Tessie for, it was for her love of Greek dancing.

Her husband, Mike Antonas, whom she married October 20, 1957, in Kalymnos, Greece, passed away April 20, 2018.

Tessie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Irene (Nick) Kalouris, Pandee Rozum and Beth (Robert) Beeson; her six grandchildren, Eddie J. Rozum, Anastasia (Manoli) Pilatos, Michael J. Rozum Esq., Ioannis (Zena) Kalouris, Robert Beeson, Jr. and Michael Beeson and five great-grandchildren, Georgios, Nikolaos, Panteleimon and Anastasios Pilatos and Nikolaos I. Kalouris.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mike Antonas, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nikolaos and Mike Diamantes, as well as her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ioannis and Ypapanti Antonas

The Antonas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home or at the church after seeing the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church or Saint Michael Shrine, 113 Hope Street, Tarpons Springs, FL 34689.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

