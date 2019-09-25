Anastasia “Juliette” Prassinos, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anastasia “Juliette” Prassinos, age 96 of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, in her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1923, in Marseille, France, the eldest daughter of three to Andre and Irene Manoilides. Juliette moved to the United States in 1957 with her husband, the late Basile Prassinos and their two children, Constant and Irene.

She and her family settled in Campbell, Ohio, where her children attended high school before moving to Austintown.

Juliette was a graduate of the Pigiet Business College and used her degree to earn a living as a bookkeeper, cashier and accounting manager for various employers.

Juliette was a member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, where she belonged to the Philoptochos Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Basile Prassinos and her sister, Marika Briano.

She leaves behind her son, Atty. Constant (Dino) Prassinos (Linda) of Austintown; daughter, Irene Flowers (Dr. Robert) of Austintown; six grandchildren, Andre Prassinos (Heather) of New Zealand, Christopher Flowers of Colorado, Patti Kolias (Michael) of Maryland, Basile Prassinos (Kellie) of Florida and Dr. Alexandre Prassinos of Connecticut; stepgrandson, John Snyder (Missy) of Ravenna; five great-grandchildren, Maria, Freddy, Dylan, Sierra and Christian; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Jaren and Avery; a sister, Vasilia Palmieri of France; two nieces, Vasilia Briano of France and Mariange Puccetti of France; a nephew, Jaques Palmieri (Claudette) of Canada and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was loved and respected by all of her family and close friends. Her energy was noticed by everyone, especially while caring for her great-grandchildren full time at the age of 86. She was full of life and always smiling and dancing.

She loved her family with a fierce vitality. She will be remembered as the matriarch of a far-flung family spanning three continents whose courage in the face of adversity, wisdom and kindness, were admired by all.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, September 27, at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell and again on Saturday, September 28 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

There will be funeral services on Saturday, September 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street, Campbell, Ohio.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman as well as the staff at both Shepherd of the Valley-Poland and Hospice of the Valley, two not for profit organizations, for their kindness, care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of these two amazing organizations.

