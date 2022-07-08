CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Deacon John Rentas officiating, for Ana Lydia Serrano, 82, who passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, with her family by her side.

Ana was born March 17, 1940, in Coamo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Thomas and Maximina Ortiz Colon. She was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a homemaker, Ana worked for nine years at Steel City Corporation, where she assisted the company in manufacturing mailboxes that were distributed throughout the United States.

Ana was a very active former member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

She loved gardening and preparing all of the traditional Spanish meals. Ana also enjoyed dancing and traveling but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Agripino Serrano, Sr., whom she married August 14, 1963; passed away June 27, 2014.

Ana will be deeply missed and always remembered by her three sons, Agripino (Jennifer) Serrano, Jr. of Charlotte, North Cariolina, Angel (Michelle) Serrano of Ava Maria, Florida and Orlando Serrano of Campbell, with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three sisters, Judy Garzon, Christina Tosta and Aurea Guzman; all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and her husband, Agripino, Ana was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Colon.

The Serrano family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 5:00 funeral service.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.