CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green.

Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was of the Christian faith.

He enjoyed to watch clocks work, play with rubber balls and any activity involving his hands. He also enjoyed watching cartoons and being around people, especially his family.

Alphonse is survived by his mother and father and his siblings, Archilious Green, Apostolis Green, Artangel Rayford, Annabella Rayford, Amethius Rayford, Alonzo Green, Jr., Ralynn Green, Justin Hall, Athena Patrick and Jonah Green. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Stergos Prasinos and Elizabeth Chambers; his paternal grandparents, Pastor Mary Green and George Green; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his uncles, Elijah B. Paige and Athilious Green.

The Green family has entrusted Alphonse’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

