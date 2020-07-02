Allen “Butch” Miles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen “Butch” Miles, 68, passed away Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020.

Butch was born July 19, 1951, at Northside Hospital and has been a life-long “East-sider”.

He loved fishing, hunting, going to the gun range, as well as teaching safety with guns. He was an instructor with the Vienna Cougars.

Most of all, he loved his family and fur babies, a hot cup of coffee and a good “stogie”.

Butch will be forever remembered as a loving, yet stubborn husband and father, who was an avid Harley rider and a strong supporter of the 2nd amendment.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie Miles; daughte,r Brandy (Adam) Sager, daughter, Jennifer Miles and his son, JJ Gaia and his Fur babies – Duke, Maxi, Shadow and Dozier.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Lillian Miles; his brothers, Dennis and Robert Miles and his sister, Jackie Flavell.

A private burial was held at Greenhaven Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.