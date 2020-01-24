Alice Chiera, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, formerly Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating, for Alice Chiera, 88, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, with her family by her side.

Alice was born March 7, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Fiorenza Santachiara Furr.

Alice was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown.

Her husband Dominic Chiera, whom she married June 9, 1951, passed away, October 1, 1967.

Alice will be deeply missed by her son, Dominic (Bertie) Chiera of Poland; her two daughters, Rosemary Ruhem of Austintown and Eva Smith and fiancé, David Bair, of Columbiana; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dominic, Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Chiera; great-granddaughter, Nadine; two brothers, Stephen and Joseph Fiorenza and two sisters, Ida Furr and Helen Bitonte.

The Chiera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to Alice’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 27, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.