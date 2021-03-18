Alexander David Caruso, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander D. Caruso, Sr., age 79, passed away Saturday morning, March 13, 2021.

He was born on October 21, 1941, in Youngstown and was a son of James and Dorothy (Britton) Caruso and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for Astro Shapes for well over 20 years.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed drawing but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Alexander is survived by his wife, the former Alice Marie Mathew, whom he married on August 29, 1959. He also leaves his children, Alexander Caruso, Jr. of Youngstown, Tammy Caruso of Youngstown, Patricia Lawrence of Poland and Stephen Caruso of Youngstown. In addition to his wife and children, he also leaves eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.

Alexander was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Marie and Donna Caruso and four of his siblings.

The Caruso Family entrusted Alexander’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where private services were held.

He was laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

