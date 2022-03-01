STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 in the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Deacon John Rentas officiating, for Aleida M. Melendez, age 79, who passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Maple Crest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Aleida was born July 25, 1942 in Coamo, Puerto Rico to Perfecto and Guillerminia “JaJa” Ortiz and came to the area in July 1952.

She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and worked for the Mahoning County Jobs and Family Services for many years where she helped countless people over the years.

She was of the Catholic faith and belonged to the Sons of Borinquen Society.

Aleida enjoyed swimming, exercising, trips to the casinos and traveling over the years.

Aleida is survived by her son, Ernesto Melendez, Jr. of Struthers; her daughter, Gudelia (Jose) Moran of Orlando, Florida; her grandchildren, Jose (Kimberly) Moran and Che (Belinda) Moran and April Melendez and her great-grandchildren, William, Olivia, Audrey and Xavier, Jade and Angelia. She also leaves her two sisters, Leonida (Deacon John) Rentas and Claudia Hernandez and her companion, Ivan.

Aleida was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband; her brother, Fernando Ortiz and her sister, Carmen Rivera.

Burial took place in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

The Melendez family entrusted Aleida’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

