YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.

Mr. Rivalsky was a United States Army Veteran from 1953 to 1955 where he served in the Korean War as a truck driver delivering supplies. He received the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals for his service.

He began working at a young age. In the early 1950s while employed at the A&P on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, he met his wife, Josephine Yaskulka. They were married on September 5, 1953.

After he returned from the Korean War, He worked at McKenzie Muffler in Youngstown for a time and in 1966 began working at Michigan Hanger Company, Hubbard, Ohio in the tool and die shop until retiring in 1997.

He was a long time member of St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell until it’s closing. The church had annual festivals and in 1970, Mr. Rivalsky was the proud winner of the grand prize, a 1970 Cadillac.

He was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians (Guardians). Watching the games was his favorite past time.

His wife, Josephine, died on May 10, 1986.

He is survived by his daughters, Josephine Antal of Austintown and Mary Rivalsky of Long Beach, California; his son, Albert A. (Jeanie) Rivalsky of New Middletown; three grandchildren, Philip Beck, Albert A. Rivalsky, Jr. and Anthony Beck and his great-grandson, Luke Beck. Mr. Rivalsky also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings. He had five brothers, John, Paul, Edward, infant James and his twin brother, Charles and four sisters, Mary Kopcash, Elizabeth Liptak, Katherine Simon and Ann Hrina.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell, Ohio. Family and friends will be received at 9:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Following the Mass, interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor and Akeso Hospice for their care and support of our father and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Rivalsky’s memory be made to Heritage Manor, Akeso Hospice Care or any charity desired.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.