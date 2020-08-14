Albert Dennis Batta, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held for Albert Dennis Batta, 72, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at AustinWoods Nursing Home.

Albert was born June 20, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Albert and Erma (Chepke) Batta.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and was a lifelong area resident.

In 1968, Dennis entered the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Japan.

Following his return from the service, he attended Youngstown State University.

Dennis worked in various departments at the GM Motors Plant in Lordstown, until his retirement in 1998. He also owned Royal Archery in North Jackson.

He attended the American-Hungarian Reformed Church in Youngstown.

Dennis enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a big sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on Ursuline High School and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dennis will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Diana Edie; his children, Ryan (Jennifer) Batta of Castle Rock, Colorado and Brent (Joyce) Batta of Youngstown; his sister, Janet Batta; grandchildren, Avery and Brody and nephews, Michael and Andrew Cone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Batta.

The Batta family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

