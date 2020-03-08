Alba Rivera, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alba Rivera peacefully entered eternal bliss on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:22 a.m. She was surrounded by her adoring family and the dedicated staff of Windsor House St. Mary’s in Columbiana, Ohio. She was an amazing woman, mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, Godmother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Born on January 9, 1943 in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Alba was the youngest daughter of Jose and Virginia (Santiago) Rivera.

She enjoyed music and crafts of all sorts. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, sewing, card making, & painting. At one point, she hand-made all the clothing her kids wore, but she was most legendary for her delicious cooking. Alba successfully raised her family first, then went on to retire from Shepard of the Valley after 12 years of loyal service as a Housekeeper. She took pride in both her jobs and was known to sing or dance (sometimes both) while she worked.

She is survived by her brothers, Asdrubul Rivera, Jose Rivera, Jr. and Alido Rivera and sisters Francisca Torres and Daisy Lopez. All of whom, at an early age, helped to instill in Alba the love and knowledge of baseball. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the MVP of several family reunion games.

The loss of Alba will be felt by many, but most deeply by her four children, twin daughters, Alba Reyes of Campbell and Lillian R. (Marichal) Hubbard of Fayetteville, North Carolina; sons, Rocky (Sandra) Rivera and Omar (Mandy) Coira all of Campbell. As well as her eight grandchildren, Shaina, Camiellia, Tiffany, Darian, Silina, Jose ‘Winnie’, Christian and Laila, plus her five great-grandchildren, Norah, Trevon, Mila, Liam and Phoenix. Each of whom held a very special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Rivera and then her parents. She is now also reunited with her loving husband of 32 years, Ismeal Coira, who passed in March 2008.

The family has entrusted Alba’s perpetual care to Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio and will receive guests on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A formal service will be held immediately afterward at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dan Yargo at Wasko Funeral Home.

