Agnes Snitzer, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church with Msgr. Peter Polando officiating for Agnes Snitzer, 89, who passed away on Sunday, September 8 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

Agnes was born January 22, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and MarySue Baluch Timko.

She was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Agnes was a devoted Catholic and a member of the church.

She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos and loved Notre Dame football but above all, she loved her children and grandchildren.

Her husband, Joseph Edward Snitzer, whom she married September 2, 1950, passed away May 22, 2002.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Carol Cannella of Dubois, Pennsylvania, Dr. Robert (Julie) Snitzer of Chesterfield, Missouri, Dr. Michael (Shelly) Snitzer of Howland and Ann Marie Snitzer; a daughter-in-law, Laura Snitzer of Campbell; grandchildren, Anthony Cannella, Dr. Jonathan Cannella, Jackson and Natalie Snitzer, Emily, Marc and Ava Snitzer and Connor and Anna Harr and her brothers, Andrew, Raymond and Joseph Timko.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; a son, Joseph Snitzer; grandson, Joey Snitzer; son-in-law, Anthony Cannella and siblings, John and Michael Timko, Katherine Boback, Mary Zetts, Theresa Jeren and Ann Coviello.

The Snitzer family has entrusted the care of Agnes to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Wednesday morning, September 11 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. prior to services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.