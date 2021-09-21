Agnes H. DelSignore, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes H. DelSignore, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 21, 1935 in Campbell and was the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Pyatak) Tirpack.

Sadly, Agnes’s mom, Helen, passed away March 6, 1937 when Agnes was only two years old. Her father Andrew remarried in August 1941 to Helen’s sister, Betty (Pyatak) Tirpack, who raised Aggie and her brother, Eddie, as her own children.

Agnes was a lifelong Campbell resident and Parishioner of Christ the Good Shepard Parish, St. Lucy Church.

She was a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduating Aggie worked as keypunch operator for Truscon Steel.

In 1953 Agnes met the love of her life, Joseph “Joey” DelSignore. Agnes and Joseph were married on February 23, 1957, beginning a loving bond that lasted 57 years. After her wedding Aggie started her career as a loving mother and dedicated homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren, Melissa and Ryan. She also enjoyed golfing and softball. Aggie was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, watching the games on TV or listening to them on the radio. Agnes and Joe enjoyed going to polka dances together over the years.

Agnes is survived by her sons, David DelSignore of Boardman, Daryl (Betty) DelSignore of Adrian, Michigan and Dennis DelSignore of Campbell. She also leaves her grandchildren, Melissa and Ryan; her three brothers, Eddie (Maria) Tirpack and Ray (Patti) Tirpack, both of Campbell and Kenneth (Marian) Tirpack of Boardman, as well as her sister-in-law, Sister Lois Marie Rossi of Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe, who died on November 22, 2014.

The DelSignore family has entrusted Agnes’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in St. Lucy Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. James Korda officiating.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.