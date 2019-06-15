Adam J. Baran Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. for Adam J. Baran, 100, who went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Adam was born November 21, 1918 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Jan and Maria Piatkowska Baran.

Adam served during World War II as a Polish paratrooper in the First British Airborne Brigade “Red Devils” of the 82nd and 101st airborne divisions.

He worked for Republic Steel until his retirement 1982 as a millwright.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, past president of Free Polish Krakusy Society and was a financial secretary for Veterans Post 14 for 19 years. A district knight Polish veteran, he also served as a treasurer of Council 46 for eight years.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Frank Baran of Youngstown and Edward (Nancy) Baran of Boardman; his grandchildren, Janina Marie Tatar, Janice (Kyle) Abram, Matthew James and Adam Christopher Baran and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Grayson, Miles, Zachary, Lynneah and Isaiah and his sister, Sister Maria Wanda of the Holy Family of Nazareth in Rome, Italy.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janina Baran, whom he married February 16, 1947 and who passed away on December 7, 2014; his sons, Adam M. Baran, Jr. and Eugene W. Baran; a daughter, Barbara Ann Tatar and seven brothers and sisters.

The Baran family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 and again at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and doctors of Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge and the Hospice House for their compassionate care of Adam in his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, in his memory.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Baran family condolences.

