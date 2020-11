CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sylvia “Tula” Ellinos-Delphry, who passed away suddenly and without pain on Thursday, November 5. Tula has shed her physical shell and is now home with God. She is no longer sick and is no longer in pain.

Today we want to say thank you for all the ways you brightened our lives. We are sad that you were taken too soon but we are glad that you came along at all.