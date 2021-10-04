Wilma Jean Rapp, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Jean Rapp, age 92, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Columbiana.

She was born on September 29, 1929, in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Wilbur and Mildred Mansell Rambo.

Wilma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family was her life. She had a heart of gold and lived her life trying to be as honest and helpful as she could. She loved helping others and befriended everyone she met. She lived for many years at Harmony Village in Columbiana and was known to be the “Mother to Many”. She was well respected and will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her husband, William Arthur Rapp, Sr., whom she married on June 6, 1948, preceded her in death on, May 30, 1999.

Wilma is survived by her children, Sherry (Bob) Greenamyer of North Lima, William (Peggy) Rapp, Jr. of Sebring, Ohio, Terry (Ronald “Ron”) Anderson of Columbiana and Jack (Cheryl) Rapp of Columbiana and by a sister, Mildred “Peg” Howell of Ashland, Ohio. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sister, Martha Ann Mackall; three brothers, John H. Rambo, James C. Rambo and Robert Lee Rambo; grandson, Billy Rapp and great-grandson, Timothy Walton.

Per her wishes, a private family celebration will be held at a later date.

She will be laid to rest with her husband, William, at Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilma’s memory to a charity of the donors choosing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

