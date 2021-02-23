Willis “Flick” Rupert, Jr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis “Flick” Rupert, Jr., age 93, of New Waterford, died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Ivy Woods Manor in North Lima.

He was born on November 24, 1927 in New Waterford, son of the late Willis R. Rupert, Sr. and Emma Van Skiver Rupert.

Willis had worked as a farmer all his life and was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the United States Army.

Affectionately known as “Flick”, Willis enjoyed talking with friends and spending his spare time at the truck stops at Rt.7 and Rt.14 in Columbiana.

His wife, Greta Lou Hawkins Rupert, whom he married on October 3, 1964, preceded him in death on, May 15, 2007.

Willis is survived by his two sons, Stephen R. Rupert of Columbiana and David P. (Julie) Rupert of East Palestine; daughter, Leslie Spooner of New Waterford; stepson, Jack (Vickie) Cobb of East Palestine and a stepdaughter, Adele (Bob) David of Struthers. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Boyle, Francis Beeson and Elverta Baughman and by three brothers, Donald C. Rupert, Raymond Rupert and Robert Rupert.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Private family services will be held at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com