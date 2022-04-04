ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Hill, age 79, of Rogers, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

He was born on December 14, 1942, in East Palestine, son of the late William and Georgia Marie Wylie Hill.

Bill had worked at Columbiana Foundry for 50 years.

He served in the United States Army.

In his free time Bill enjoyed fishing.

His wife, Susan D. Jenkins Hill, whom he married on August 13, 1966, preceded him in death on, September 3, 2021.

Bill is survived by two children whom he and his wifed help raised, Lee Clifford Jenkins and Taylor Jenkins and a sister, Sandy (David) Derenburger of Lisbon.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen McCoy and Carol Williams; two half-brothers, Alvin Hill, and Howard Wylie and a half-sister, Lillian Hull.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

