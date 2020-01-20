William C. Curry, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Curry, age 93, of Salem, formerly of Columbiana and Monaca, Pennsylvania, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

Mr. Curry was born on December 14, 1926 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

He served in U.S. Navy during World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He had been employed as a millwright for the former US Steel Company in Ambridge, Pennsylvania and prior to that at the former Rheem Manufacturing Company in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Curry was a member of the former Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Washingtonville and most recently St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia.

He had also been a member of the Masonic Lodge in Pennsylvania.

His wife, the former Eva R. Curry, whom he married on February 27, 1954, preceded him in death on April 5, 2008.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. The Honor Guard from Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion will accord Military Honors at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.