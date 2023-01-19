COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey.

Bill was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

He coached throughout the area his entire life, mainly in Columbiana and Crestview. He coached, baseball, basketball, football and softball and owned a local sports store in town for many years.

Bill was an avid Ohio State Fan.

He is survived by his two daughters, Brooke (Dave) Hitchcock of Columbiana and Jennafer Bailey of Columbiana; son, Eric Bailey of Columbiana; brother, Dave Bailey of Columbiana; sister, Carolyn Bailey of Dunedin, Florida; six grandchildren, Emily, Madeline, Hannah, Hunter, Alaina and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews and his former wife of 30 years, Lori Brookhart Bailey.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marian and a brother, Jim.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Ohio State attire is encouraged… O-H!

Per Bills wishes no service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the Columbiana Athletic Booster to support the Firestone Stadium Project, c/o Columbiana High School, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

