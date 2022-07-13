NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Billy” Lavender, age 59, of New Waterford, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born on November 27, 1962, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, son of William “Bill” and Jo Anne “Corky” Pape Lavender.

The man, the myth, the legend. Billy, also known as “Wild Bill”, lived life to the fullest, doing things his way and never conforming to what anyone else thought. Although brutally honest at times, he was loved by everyone that truly knew him. He had a deep love for the beauty of nature and loved spending time at his camp in the Allegheny’s with his best friends and beloved dogs, Cass and Dude. He was truly one of a kind and his passing will leave a hole in the lives of his family and his many friends. Although he has moved on to a better place, his memory will live on through the many stories that will be shared between his family and friends.

Billy is survived by his parents, Bill and Jo Anne Lavender of Columbiana; brother, Thomas E. (Beth) Lavender of Poland; sister, Barbara (Dale) Stryffeler of Columbiana and nieces and nephews, JT Lavender, Rachael (David) Morrocco, Randi (Ben) Wolfe, Rob (Danielle) Schmidt, Ryan (Alyssa) Schmidt and Madison Stryffeler. Also surviving is a great-nephew, Ryder and two great-nieces, Shayla and Briley.

The family will receive friends during a memorial visitation on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The family would like to acknowledge a few individuals who helped Billy along the way. A very special “Thank You” to Dave McMaster, Larry Altomare, Mike and Lita Himes and all his friends at Cougar Bobs.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

