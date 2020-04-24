William “Bill” Mullane, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Mullane, Jr., 73, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Mullane was born on December 24, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of (the late) William Mullane Sr. and Janet Brandmiller Mullane Bates.

He was owner/operator of Albco Foundry of Lisbon and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

His wife, Kathleen Ann Androsek Mullane, whom he married on November 23, 1979 preceded him in death on July 16, 2015.

He is survived by his fiancé Linda Steinberg, and his son William N. Mullane, III.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana; Columbiana Firestone Park; or the Garden Club of Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Friday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.