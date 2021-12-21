COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Allen Powell, age 40, of Columbiana, died Friday, December 17, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Bill, as most people called him, was born July 28, 1981, in Salem Ohio, a son to Robert and Phyllis (Schehl) Powell.

Bill was a 2000 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked at Wally Armour car dealership in Alliance as a car buyer and sales consultant.

Bill enjoyed watching football, especially, The Ohio State Buckeyes. He especially loved watching his three children participate in their various sports and activities. Bill enjoyed grilling at home in his free time for his family and friends. He was always good for a laugh. We are going to miss his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor, even though it drove us crazy sometimes!

Bill is loved and will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Erin (Thurston) Powell, whom he married on June 2, 2007; his son, Cory; two daughters, Mackenzie and Teagan; his father and mother, Robert and Phyllis (Schehl) Powell; sister, Melissa (John) Ruth; brother, Rob (Ashton) Powell; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou (Courson) Schehl and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reuben and Mildred Powell; maternal grandfather, Raymond Schehl and by an uncle, Rick Schehl.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life following from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m., at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, 28 N. Main Street, Columbiana, Ohio.

In honor of Bill, please wear Ohio State Buckeye attire, scarlet or gray.

Per Bill’s wishes no flowers need to be sent to the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

