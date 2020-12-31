Wayne F. King, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne F. King, age 82, of Boardman, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on May 12, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Thomas and Della Dudley King.

Wayne was a member of St. Dominic Parish, Youngstown and had worked as a schoolteacher for several local school systems.

He was a standout football player and was inducted into the East High School Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as the Liberty Athletic Hall of Fame for his coaching. While at Liberty Schools, Wayne was most proud of the student-athletes he coached in football, track and cross country. His 1973 track and cross-country teams excelled with both individual and team Ohio State championships.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Kay Blackwood King, whom he married on August 6, 1966; three sons, David (Pamela Marshall) King, Thomas King and Wayne King; sister, Charlene Porter and two grandsons, Brandon King and Cameron King.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Viola Anzevino and two brothers, Thomas and Robert King

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Dominic Parish, with Father Vincent De Lucia officiating. Again, social distancing guidelines will be followed and mask will be required.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Dominic Parish, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

