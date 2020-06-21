Wayne A. Wolfgang, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne A. Wolfgang, age 66, of Salem, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on January 3, 1954 in Salem, son of the late Dale and Pauleen Bower Wolfgang.

Wayne had worked as a district technician with the Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District. He was an active community member, he served on the Crestview School Board for 16 years, was a member of the New Waterford Lions Club for over 20 years and was an administrator for the New Waterford Presbyterian Preschool. A long-time resident of Crestview School District, Wayne was an ardent supporter of the school and was always in the stands at Friday-night football games.

Wayne also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and crokinole in his later years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Elaine Santee Wolfgang, whom he married on April 6, 1996; his two sons, Jared Wolfgang of Somerville, Massachusetts and Mark Wolfgang of Cleveland; a stepson, John (Lauren) Phillis of Beloit; a sister, Darlene (Michael) Belaney of Salem; a sister-in-law, Susan Wolfgang of Fort Myers, Florida and three grandchildren, Lacey, Nate and Jocelyn Phillis.

He was preceded in death by brother, Earl Wolfgang.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Steve Steer officiating.

Social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or by visiting their website at www.jdrf.org

