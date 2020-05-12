Wanda L. Bowman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda L. Bowman, 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Salem.

She was born on September 27, 1925 in Leetonia, a daughter of the late Bernard and Minnie Gray Hinerman.

She was a 1943 graduate of Leetonia High School and was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church and the Columbiana B.P.W. where she was voted Woman of the Year in 1980.

She worked for 23 years at the Petite Shop, a children and infants store. She returned to school and became a medical secretary and worked at Columbiana Medical Lab for Dr. Kolozsi for 7 years and then at the Columbiana Family Practice for Dr. Mark Evans, Dr. Walter Dombroski and Dr. Larry Smith for 8 years.

She was an accomplished quilter and has 12 first place ribbons from the Canfield Fair. At age 80, she became an artist and has pictures of the coke ovens in the Leetonia Library. She had painted and given away many paintings of the Pine Lake eagles and Beaver Creek State Park. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite saying was “If you like it, take it home.”

Her husband, Lee Edward Bowman, Sr., whom she married on June 21, 1944, preceded her in death on October 11, 2001.

Wanda is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Lee (Robert) Nell of Warren, Linda (Donald) Hulburt-Blosser of Salem, and Susan (Kermit) Chamberlin of Struthers; a son, Lee E. (Pam) Bowman Jr. of Leetonia; a sister, Mae M. Rakestraw of Indianapolis, Inidiana; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma “Billie” Allgood and a brother Thomas “Tucker” Hinerman.

The family will receive friends at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, social distancing will be followed as we ask people to pass through the funeral home using mask protocol.

Private family services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday with Pastor Deborah Quillen officiating. Burial will follow in Clarkson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

