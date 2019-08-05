W. Glen Unkefer, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – W. Glen Unkefer, age 86, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home.

He was born August 30, 1932 in Paris, Ohio, a son of the late Atlee and Hazel Greenwald Unkefer.

Glen served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was as a dairy farmer and owned and operated Unkefer Feed and Supply.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jane Willis, whom he married in 1955; two daughters, Debbie (Alden) Weichel of Bradenton, Florida and Kathie (Gerald) Reid of Wooster; three sons, Owen (Tresa) Unkefer of Columbiana, Dale (Brenda) Unkefer of Columbiana and Lee Unkefer of Columbiana; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vickie (Ken) Cardinal of Sebring and BeaMay Ringer of Florida and five brothers, Jay Unkefer of Florida, Ellwood (Jean) Unkefer of Minerva, Robert Unkefer of Minerva, Dennis (Cathy) DiDonato of North Carolina and William (Joanne) DiDonato of Alliance.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother, Jeannette Unkefer and a grandson, Tyler Unkefer.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the funeral home following visitation.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

