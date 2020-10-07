Vivian “Zim” Wenderoth, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian “Zim” Wenderoth, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Assumption Village, North Lima.

She was born on March 21, 1926, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Homer and Catherine Shearer Zimmerman.

Vivian was a Homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

She spent a portion of her life living in Kansas City and California after high school.

Vivian had also worked at A & P Grocery Store in Columbiana.

Her husband, Robert V Wenderoth, whom she married on March 8, 1953, preceded her in death on, May 1, 2013.

Vivian is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wenderoth of Columbiana; son, Gary (Kris McKee) Wenderoth of Columbiana; sister, Joan Gaskill of Columbiana and two grandsons, Daniel and Phillip Wenderoth.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Cross, LaNorma Shirey and Jane Garrity and a brother, Larry Zimmerman.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family has chosen to hold private family services at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral home, Columbiana.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

