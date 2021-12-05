Vivian I. Fitzsimmons, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian I. Fitzsimmons, age 100 and 6 days, of New Waterford, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

She was born at home, on November 29, 1921, in Elkton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Davis Montgomery.

Vivian had worked as a secretary for Crestview Local Schools and was a member of New Waterford Presbyterian Church.

She truly enjoyed cooking and had been featured in the local papers for her recipes. Vivian was always happy to cook for her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them and the rest of her family.

Her husband, Walter Fitzsimmons, whom she married on November 30, 1940, preceded her in death on March 13, 1986.

Vivian is survived by her two sons, Arnold (Rita) Fitzsimmons of New Waterford and Alan Fitzsimmons of Saint George, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Bruce (Michelle) Fitzsimmons, Dianna Beight, Greg Fitzsimmons and Mark (Bakul) Fitzsimmons; three stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by stepgranddaughter, Chris and Chris’ husband, Dwain Graham.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, funeral services follow at 12:00 Noon, with Reverend Jan Douglass, officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vivian can be made to the charitable organization of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Walker Mill, Boardman, for all their compassion and care.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.