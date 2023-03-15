COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Bonsall, age 86, died on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Vivian was born on January 11, 1937, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Lamont and Virginia Thomas Krimmer.

Vivian had worked as a waitress for Lakefront Restaurant and Graham’s Cafe and was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship. She loved helping Operation Christmas Child thru Samaritan Purse and was an avid collector of Snow White memorabilia.

Vivian is survived by her children, Joyce (David) Brown of North Lima, Cindy (Jeff) Peddicord of New Waterford, Raymond Pew, Wayne (Christal) Bonsall of Columbiana and John Pew of Fort Worth, Texas; her siblings, Edward (Janee) Krimmer of Kent, William Krimmer of Dayton, Anita (Larry) Beardsley of Newton Falls and Ramona Zeck of Newton Fall; 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren and her faithful companion, Peanut.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Peddicord, sisters, Janice Corfman and Carol Corfman, former husband, Raymond Pew, Sr., her second husband, Cecil Bonsall and her third husband, George M. Carvender.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 20223 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park Inc., Beloit.

Memorial donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child thru Abundant Life Fellowship c/o 46469 SR 46 New Waterford, OH 44445.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

