COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ilene Dailey, age 72, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on June 16, 1949, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Russell and Ruby Tennant Tuttle.

Virginia had worked as a nurse’s aide for Parkside.

She loved flowers, especially roses and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Virginia liked to spend time feeding and watching the birds and animals at her home. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her husband, John F. Dailey, whom she married on December 2, 1988; four daughters, Terri Lynn (Kermit) Woody of Marianna, P ennsylvania, Stephanie D. (Stanley) Sebetich of Bentleyville, P ennsylvania, Michele Houg of Bentleyville, P ennsylvania and Ellen Deprill of Columbiana; a son, Brian (Petra) Richter of Germany; a brother, Charles Tuttle of Waynesburg, P ennsylvania and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Lemley of Waynesburg, P ennsylvania.

Per Virginia’s request no services will take place.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.