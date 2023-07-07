NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny Lynn” Weaver, age 64, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Ginny Lynn was born on September 26, 1958, in Salem, daughter of Sarah Aeschbacher Jackson.

Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She had lived in Columbiana County all of her life.

Virginia is survived by her five daughters, Julie (Brian) Weaver of Negley, Shaunna (Jesse) Greathouse of Lisbon, Tonya (Joshua) Hill of Negley, Deanna (Carl) Crabtree of Rogers and Joni (Chris) Seeley of Camp Creek, WV; eleven grandsons, AJ (Hadessa) Gorby, Austin Stanely, Wyatt Crabtree, Zachary Greathouse, Hunter Weaver, Brandon Weaver, Seth Greathouse, Grant Seeley, Bohdan Weaver, Gabriel Weaver, and Mark Hill; five granddaughters, Kyleigh Gorby, Cameron Seeley, Breanna Weaver, Grace Weaver and Carlee Crabtree; sister, Patricia Smith; and two brothers, Elvie (Carol) Jackson and Glenn Jackson.

A Time of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.