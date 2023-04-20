COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” A. Hartley, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.

She was born on August 28, 1940, in Lisbon, daughter of the late Louis and Virginia Lodge Hedl.

Virginia attended Bowling Green University and worked as a 4th grade teacher for three years before going to work at Goldens Flowers and then Ben Franklins until she retired.

She enjoyed going to the theater with friends and needlepointing.

Her husband, Thomas James Hartley, whom she married on December 21, 1963, preceded her in death on November 17, 2022.

Virginia is survived by her son, Michael (Sheri) Hartley of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Gannon, Hudson, Kian, Cardyn and Caitryn and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

