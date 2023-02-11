COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen Kinney, 78, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Broadway Creek Senior Living, Medina.

She was born on December 30, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Hilditch Ferris.

Virginia had worked as a medical technologist at Salem Regional Medical Center until she retired.

She enjoyed dancing and danced with many different organizations and studios over the years. Virginia taught aerobics and loved traveling and going on vacations, but most of all, she was a devoted member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.

Her husband, Edward Ronald Kinney, Jr., whom she married on January 14, 1967, preceded her in death on September 5, 2013.

Virginia is survived by two sons, Edward (Sandy) Kinney of Medina and Dominic Kinney of Columbiana; a daughter, Andrea (Howard) Leasure of Salem and a sister, Elizabeth Milliken of Beaver Falls.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Kinney; two sisters, Mary Ann Huff, Catherine Lynn Cope and a brother, Joseph Ferris.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Mass will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

