GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Calvin Holloway of Boiling Springs, South Carolina passed away April 3, 2023, at the age of 100.

She was born October 8, 1922, in Greenford, Ohio to the late Walter Ray Calvin and Maude Lehman Calvin.

She grew up with five sisters in Greenford, Ohio and graduated from Greenford High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Edgar Holloway, and her five sisters. Virginia is survived by her three loving children, Carol (Wayne) Trotter of Inman, South Carolina, Ken (Dorothy) Holloway of Smyrna, Tennessee, John (Linda) Holloway of Greenville, South Carolina; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

During her lifetime Virginia worked as a medical transcriptionist, did the bookkeeping for her husband’s plumbing business and upon retirement worked in the office of New Tribes Mission in Florida and was a wonderful mother and wife.

Virginia was a member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, Ohio. She was a faithful Christian and had an unusually sharp mind all the way to the end of her life.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, there will be visitation from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Randy Brunko officiating at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio.

