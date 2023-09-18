EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola “Susie” Noel, age 83, of East Palestine, passed away at her daughter’s home on Friday, September 15, 2023, where she had been living since February.

She was born on November 3, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late J. Charles and Margaret Mason Norman.

Susie was a graduate of East Palestine High School and had worked for East Palestine Schools as a secretary for 32 years, retiring in 1999.

She is currently a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia but had also belonged to and taught Sunday school for many years at Grace Lutheran Church in East Palestine and served on church counsel at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Springfield.

Susie was a member of the Gamma Omicron Sorority, Red Hatters, Social Concerns, past secretary for Meal on Wheels and had volunteered as a Camp Fire Girls of America leader.

Mostly, she will be remembered as a woman who loved and adored her family and who enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events.

Her husband, Raymond Noel, whom she married on July 23, 1960, preceded in death on January 18, 2011.

Susie is survived by her son, R. Douglas (Karen) Noel of Arnold, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Marcie (Robert) Green of Salem; sister, Daralee (Wayne) Graham of East Palestine; sister-in-law, Beverly Norman of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Chelsea (Ryan) Barrett, Davina (fiancé, Brian Felger) Sedlacko and Joshua (fiancée, Karissa Burrous) Noel and five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Zachery, Tessa, Laci and Theodore. Susie was also a “Grandma Figure” to her late sister’s grandchildren, Andrew, Aricka, Alexis, Hope, Mara, Ethan, Jared, Brandon and Nick. She also leaves behind several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother, Charles Norman, Jr.; a sister, Margaret Gates and a brother-in-law, Richard Gates.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made in Susie’s memory to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 29 Spruce Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

