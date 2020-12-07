Viola Mae Chellis, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Mae Chellis, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on July 20, 1924 in Columbiana, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Mabel Esenwein Crider.

Her spouse of 60 years, Robert William Chellis, whom she married on October 6, 1946, preceded her in death on November 19, 2006.

Viola was a homemaker. She was an excellent cook, especially known for her outstanding pies. Her meals were huge, which Bob teased her saying, “she must think she is feeding threshers.” Her family was first in her life, always helping out whenever needed. We were truly blessed to have her in our lives.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Carol A. (Charles) Rupert of Columbiana; a daughter-in-law, Judy McNally Chellis of Leetonia; granddaughter, Carrie (Nick) Pohl; two grandsons, Chad (Karry) Rupert and Todd Chellis and five great-grandchildren, Sydney Madden, Jenna Rupert, Victoria Rupert, Grace Chellis and Tessa Chellis.

She was preceded in death by son, Mark A. Chellis; four sisters, Janice, Dorothy, Donna and Germaine and two brothers, Danny and Clarence, Jr.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Salem Regional Medical Center for their care and kindness during these trying times. Also thank you to the wonderful staff at Whispering Pines Village, where she resided the past four plus years.

Due to the pandemic the family has decided to postpone services at this time and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Viola Mae Chellis, please visit our floral store.