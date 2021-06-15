Victoria “Vicki” Lynn VanFossan, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria “Vicki” Lynn VanFossan, age 69, lifelong resident of Columbiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 21, 1951, in Salem, daughter of the late Robert and Sylvia Heder VanFossan.

Vicki had worked in the business office at Salem Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and making special gifts for her family and friends whom she loved dearly.

Victoria is survived by her sister, Robin Sue VanFossan of Columbiana; her three honorary children whom she raised and cared for after they lost their parents, Tammy (Bill) Schimpf of Cuyahoga Falls, Rob Burns of Port Richey, Florida and Steve (Becky) Burns of Cuyahoga Falls; her eight honorary grandchildren, Breunna (Pete), Autumn (fiancé, Cameron), Cody (Kim), Adam, Nikki (fiancé, Kevin), Curtis, Zach and Ryan and her two honorary great-grandchildren, Adaline and Noctis.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Lee Burns.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and again on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Dailey officiating.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Memorial donations in memory of Vicki may be made to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

