SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident.

He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.

Trevor was a painter by trade, he graduated from Southern Local High School and attended Sawyer Business School of Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Trevor liked spending time with his father working on his house and cars. He loved being with his children and family and coached various sports for his children over the years. Trevor will be able to reconnect with his mother in Heaven.

Trevor is survived by his two daughters, Tehya Lynn Reed and Mya June Reed; a son, Chris Domiano; his father, Tinker Reed; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Snyder in 2007.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend William Snyder officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Trevor was able to donate eight organs, that saved multiple lives. He was also able to donate his eyes which gave people the gift of sight.

Trevor’s father would like to thank his aunt, Patsy Wiegert along with many other aunts, uncles and friends that helped Trevor in his time of need.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

